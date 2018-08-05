Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Hendricks century helps Proteas cruise to ODI series win

Written By: OPTA
South Africas Reeza Hendricks plays one en route to his 102 against Sri Lanka
South Africa's Reeza Hendricks plays one en route to his 102 against Sri Lanka

Colombo, August 5: South Africa clinched their one-day series with Sri Lanka after just three matches as big knocks from debutant Reeza Hendricks and JP Duminy sealed a 78-run win.

The Proteas won the first two matches at a canter and they were again comfortable on Sunday, totalling 363-7 to set Sri Lanka a target they never looked capable of reaching.

Scorecard

Hendricks hit 102 off 89 balls in a stunning debut, while Duminy added 92 off 70, with Thisara Perera's figures of 4-75 not nearly enough to keep the hosts in contention as his team-mates failed to pull their weight.

There was concern for South Africa in the field as captain Faf du Plessis departed early with a shoulder issue, although it was later clarified as a precaution.

The Proteas bowlers got the job done, however, and Sri Lanka were all out for 285 with over four overs remaining after Andile Phehlukwayo (3-74) removed dangerman Dhananjaya de Silva (84).

Hendricks and Duminy were not the only South African batsmen to impress, with Hashim Amla (59) building a one-sided opening partnership of 42 with Quinton de Kock (2).

Thisara's dismissal of De Kock brought Hendricks to the crease and he and the Proteas kicked on, making a 59-run stand for the second wicket and then, after Du Plessis lasted just 14 deliveries, teaming up with Duminy.

Duminy smashed eight fours and four maximums and the best South Africa pairing followed Lahiru Kumara's clipping of Hendricks' leg stump, bringing in David Miller (51) for a partnership of 103.

The tourists' scoring rate stayed high after Duminy's departure to Thisara, despite a series of late wickets, and Phehlukwayo contributed a very handy unbeaten 24 off 11 balls.

Lungi Ngidi (4-57) accounted for Sri Lanka's top order and the Proteas kept chipping away even after their skipper's departure.

De Silva arrived in the middle with his side 124-5, but he steadied the ship as a partnership of 95 with Akila Dananjaya (37) briefly threatened to trouble South Africa.

But Phehlukwayo removed De Silva as an attempted slog slipped behind to De Kock, prompting a late collapse as Sri Lanka's fight died in the closing overs and Ngidi caught and bowled Suranga Lakmal (12) to seal victory.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 78 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue