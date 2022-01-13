India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Find the most successful 4th innings run chases at Cape Town

For the record, South Africa have never lost to India at the Newlands Stadium, winning 3 out of 5 Tests and drawing 2. So, what are the most successful fourth innings chases in Cape Town? Let’s take a look.

1 Australia vs South Africa: 331 in 2002. It is the highest-ever successful chase at this venue.

2 South Africa vs Australia: 236, 2011. It is the highest successful chase managed by South Africa ever at this venue.

South Africa occupy the next three slots as well with chases of 211, 185 and 182. That 211 came against India in the 2007 series.

300 tough to chase: Shardul

India pacer Shardul Thakur on Thursday (January 13) said that the ongoing third Test against South Africa is evenly poised and any score above 300 would be hard to chase for the Proteas.

"I think the game is evenly poised. It's totally a second innings game now and there is a lot of time left in the game. There is still some life in the pitch and help for the bowlers. The batters can also score runs, so it can go anywhere.

“Frankly speaking, I don't think about whether I'm a bowling all-rounder or batting all-rounder. It's all about creating an impact when I'm out there and do something for the team," said Shardul before the start of play on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test.

"At the end of the day, I want my performance to be counted in a way that it helps the team to win. We've talked about the pitch a lot, there is something for the bowlers but like I said earlier, if you play good cricketing shots, you can score runs.

“I think to bat well in the third innings is the key, and then take it from there. I don't have any specific number (for a target) but looking at history, any score over 300 will be hard to chase," he added.