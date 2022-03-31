Highest Wicket Taker in IPL History: Dwayne Bravo of CSK takes 171 wickets, goes past Lasith Malinga

The Chennai Super Kings legend achieved the feat against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium, dismissing Deepak Hooda.

Malinga took 170 wickets from 120 matches for Mumbai Indians, while Bravo plucked 171 wickets 154 matches for both Mumbai and Chennai. Bravo is also the leading wicket-taker in all T20 games.

Bravo is also one of the very few bowlers who have completed 150 wickets in the IPL and others are Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150).

R Ashwin, who has 145 wickets from 168 matches, Sunil Narine (144 wickets from 136 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (143 matches in 133 matches) and Yuzvendra Chahal (142 wickets in 115 matches) are other bowlers who can join the 150-club this season.

CSK can win IPL 2022

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are capable of winning IPL 2022 and retaining the title, despite a change in leadership.

However, Chennai Super Kings succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of this season, in which both their batting and bowling failed to click at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai last Saturday.

Aussie batting legend and former CSK cricketer said during an episode of 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports: "CSK will not be disheartened with the loss in their opening game against KKR. There were plenty of positives for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side.

“Their top-order saw a rare batting collapse in the first game but there is a lot of experience in the side and I am sure they will come back stronger in the next game.

"They missed Moeen Ali in the tournament opener and he will be available for selection in the next match. CSK have it in them to it pull off and that makes them a dangerous side," he added.