English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures List, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 is set to be one of the most electrifying events in the cricket calendar, bringing together 12 nations for three days of fast and thrilling cricket action.

Taking place from November 7 to 9, 2025, this tournament is held at the iconic Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Teams Schedule Fixtures List Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Teams and Format

The tournament features 12 teams divided into four pools-

Pool A: South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal

Pool B: Australia, England, UAE

Pool C: India, Pakistan, Kuwait

Pool D: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong (China)

India will be led by veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Stuart Binny, and Bharat Chipli also representing the nation. The Hong Kong Sixes tournament is known for its fast-paced cricket, with each team consisting of six players and each match comprising six overs per side.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Schedule and Fixtures

The round-robin group stage will take place on November 7 and 8, with the top teams advancing to the knockout stage culminating on November 9.

November 7, 2025 (Friday)

08:15-09:10 HKT: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China (Pool D)

09:10-10:05 HKT: England vs UAE (Pool B)

10:05-11:00 HKT: Pakistan vs Kuwait (Pool C)

11:00-11:55 HKT: Afghanistan vs Nepal (Pool A)

11:55-12:50 HKT: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China (Pool D)

12:50-13:45 HKT: Australia vs UAE (Pool B)

13:45-14:40 HKT: South Africa vs Afghanistan (Pool A)

14:40-15:35 HKT: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Pool D)

15:35-16:30 HKT: India vs Pakistan (Pool C)

16:30-17:25 HKT: England vs Australia (Pool B)

November 8, 2025 (Saturday)

08:15-09:10 HKT: South Africa vs Nepal (Pool A)

09:10-10:05 HKT: India vs Kuwait (Pool C)

10:05-11:00 HKT: A3 vs D3 (Bowl Match 1)

11:00-11:55 HKT: B3 vs C3 (Bowl Match 2)

11:55-12:50 HKT: Quarter-Final 1: B1 vs D2

12:50-13:45 HKT: Quarter-Final 2: A1 vs C2

13:45-14:40 HKT: A3 vs C3 (Bowl Match 3)

14:40-15:35 HKT: B3 vs D3 (Bowl Match 4)

15:35-16:30 HKT: Quarter-Final 3: D1 vs B2

16:30-17:25 HKT: Quarter-Final 4: C1 vs A2

November 9, 2025 (Sunday)

08:15-09:10 HKT: A3 vs B3 (Bowl Match 5)

09:10-10:05 HKT: Plate Semi-Final 1 (Loser QF1 vs Loser QF2)

10:05-11:00 HKT: Plate Semi-Final 2 (Loser QF3 vs Loser QF4)

11:00-11:55 HKT: C3 vs D3 (Bowl Match 6)

11:55-12:50 HKT: Cup Semi-Final 1 (Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2)

12:50-13:45 HKT: Cup Semi-Final 2 (Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4)

13:45-14:40 HKT: Bowl Final (Teams TBA)

14:40-15:35 HKT: Plate Final (Teams TBA)

15:35-16:30 HKT: Cup Final (Teams TBA)

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming and Broadcast

Cricket fans can watch the entire Hong Kong Sixes 2025 live through FanCode on their mobile app (Android & iOS), TV apps (Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV), and the web portal (fancode.com). Additional platforms hosting live streams include Jio TV, Jio TV+, VI Movies & TV, Playbox, Tata Play Binge, OTT Play, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and WatchO.

Cricket Hong Kong also partners with Sony Sports Network, with live telecast available on Sony Sports channels and live streaming on SonyLIV. Fans can watch the matches on the official Cricket Hong Kong YouTube channel as well.

Story first published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 21:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out