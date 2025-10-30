Arsenal's Squad Depth Provides Strong Opportunity For Competing On All Fronts This Season

How can Dempo SC Qualify for AIFF Super Cup after holding East Bengal, Mohun Bagan?

Zach LaVine Shares His Love For Chicago Bulls After Loss To Sacramento Kings

PSG Faces Injury Setback As Desire Doue Is Sidelined For Several Weeks

Bayern Munich Set New European Record with 14 Consecutive Wins Across All Competitions

Cricket Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures List, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 is set to be one of the most electrifying events in the cricket calendar, bringing together 12 nations for three days of fast and thrilling cricket action.

Taking place from November 7 to 9, 2025, this tournament is held at the iconic Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Teams and Format

The tournament features 12 teams divided into four pools-

Pool A: South Africa, Afghanistan, Nepal

Pool B: Australia, England, UAE

Pool C: India, Pakistan, Kuwait

Pool D: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong (China)

India will be led by veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Stuart Binny, and Bharat Chipli also representing the nation. The Hong Kong Sixes tournament is known for its fast-paced cricket, with each team consisting of six players and each match comprising six overs per side.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Schedule and Fixtures

The round-robin group stage will take place on November 7 and 8, with the top teams advancing to the knockout stage culminating on November 9.

November 7, 2025 (Friday)

08:15-09:10 HKT: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China (Pool D)

09:10-10:05 HKT: England vs UAE (Pool B)

10:05-11:00 HKT: Pakistan vs Kuwait (Pool C)

11:00-11:55 HKT: Afghanistan vs Nepal (Pool A)

11:55-12:50 HKT: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China (Pool D)

12:50-13:45 HKT: Australia vs UAE (Pool B)

13:45-14:40 HKT: South Africa vs Afghanistan (Pool A)

14:40-15:35 HKT: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Pool D)

15:35-16:30 HKT: India vs Pakistan (Pool C)

16:30-17:25 HKT: England vs Australia (Pool B)

November 8, 2025 (Saturday)

08:15-09:10 HKT: South Africa vs Nepal (Pool A)

09:10-10:05 HKT: India vs Kuwait (Pool C)

10:05-11:00 HKT: A3 vs D3 (Bowl Match 1)

11:00-11:55 HKT: B3 vs C3 (Bowl Match 2)

11:55-12:50 HKT: Quarter-Final 1: B1 vs D2

12:50-13:45 HKT: Quarter-Final 2: A1 vs C2

13:45-14:40 HKT: A3 vs C3 (Bowl Match 3)

14:40-15:35 HKT: B3 vs D3 (Bowl Match 4)

15:35-16:30 HKT: Quarter-Final 3: D1 vs B2

16:30-17:25 HKT: Quarter-Final 4: C1 vs A2

November 9, 2025 (Sunday)

08:15-09:10 HKT: A3 vs B3 (Bowl Match 5)

09:10-10:05 HKT: Plate Semi-Final 1 (Loser QF1 vs Loser QF2)

10:05-11:00 HKT: Plate Semi-Final 2 (Loser QF3 vs Loser QF4)

11:00-11:55 HKT: C3 vs D3 (Bowl Match 6)

11:55-12:50 HKT: Cup Semi-Final 1 (Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2)

12:50-13:45 HKT: Cup Semi-Final 2 (Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4)

13:45-14:40 HKT: Bowl Final (Teams TBA)

14:40-15:35 HKT: Plate Final (Teams TBA)

15:35-16:30 HKT: Cup Final (Teams TBA)

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming and Broadcast

Cricket fans can watch the entire Hong Kong Sixes 2025 live through FanCode on their mobile app (Android & iOS), TV apps (Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV), and the web portal (fancode.com). Additional platforms hosting live streams include Jio TV, Jio TV+, VI Movies & TV, Playbox, Tata Play Binge, OTT Play, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and WatchO.

Cricket Hong Kong also partners with Sony Sports Network, with live telecast available on Sony Sports channels and live streaming on SonyLIV. Fans can watch the matches on the official Cricket Hong Kong YouTube channel as well.