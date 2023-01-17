How Can India become the no. 1 ranked team in ODIs? Know Here

And their next challenge is the Kiwis from down under, with another 3-match ODI and T20I series set to be played starting tomorrow (January 18).

Unlike the last one, ODIs will be played first against New Zealand, followed by the T20Is. The first ODI will be played in Hyderabad, followed by Raipur (January 21) and Indore (January 24).

India ODI Ranking:

India are currently ranked 4th in the ODI format. They have 4515 points with a 110 Rating and sit just below Australia (112). New Zealand are currently the top-ranked ODI team with 117 rating points. England (113) are second while Pakistan (106) and South Africa (100) complete the top six respectively.

How Can India become No.1 in ODI?

India's status at the top of the pile in the ODI format has been an ancient one. They have flirted with the top spot, but have failed to do so in the recent past. But there is a huge opportunity now for the Indian team to get hold of that top spot in the current series.

With the top-ranked team involved, India can have an added incentive if they can dominate the Blackcaps in the upcoming ODI series. Rohit Sharma and his men can achieve the elusive no. 1 spot in the ODI series and they will have to be ruthless for that. If India can beat New Zealand by 3-0 in the ODI series, the men in Blue can become the new no. 1 ODI team in the world, toppling the very opposition.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, won the ODI series in their own backyard last December as India toured just after the conclusion of the T20I World Cup. In that rain-marred series, only one of the three matches were completed and the hosts win the solitary match.

This is now a huge opportunity for Rohit Sharma and company to make amends for that and the top spot will be nothing but an impetus. The Kiwis are in decent form though, having just beaten Pakistan 2-1 in the ODI series, their first-ever series win in Pakistan.

India will be banking on a rejuvenated Virat Kohli in the series. The star batter has found his lost touch and has started to produce hundreds out of his kitty yet again. He was the highest scorer in the last series against Sri Lanka, with two centuries in three matches. Players like Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer have also stepped up with the bat for India, while Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik have been tremendous with the ball.