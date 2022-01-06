How Cheteshwar Pujara countered variable bounce at the Wanderers Stadium pitch

Pujara along with Ajinkya Rahane stitched a 111-run stand for the third wicket and helped India extend their lead on Wednesday.

Both batters were going through a lean patch but ended up hitting crucial fifties on Day Three of the second Test.

"This pitch has variable bounce and it's not easy whenever you get a variable bounce, you put it away because you never know when you will get an unplayable ball. It was a part of my game, that if get a loose ball I'll try and convert it," said Pujara in the post-match press conference after the end of day three's play.

"But I didn't do anything extra, I have been batting well and it was one of those days when everything went as per my plan.

“Overall really happy with the way things went and I think my partnership with Ajinkya was very crucial, given that we were at a stage where we wanted some runs for the team," he added.

South Africa need 122 runs to win the second Test against India with six sessions left in the match here.

Pujara is confident that India will seal the match on Thursday despite not picking "many" wickets on Day Three.

"Whenever you have some runs on the board it always helps, if you look at this game it has been a challenging pitch but we have runs on the board, so the game is still very balanced.

“We haven't picked up too many wickets today but we are confident that we'll have more chances tomorrow," said Pujara. Indian Test captain Virat Kohli had a spasm on his upper back on Monday morning and was ruled out of the second Test.

"He (Kohli) is definitely getting better and I feel he will soon be fit," said Pujara on Wednesday.

South Africa folded India for 266 in the second innings and then got to a decent start as their score read 118/2 at the Stumps on Wednesday.

South Africa started the chase cautiously as skipper Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram survived a tricky phase before Tea on Day Three.

SA’s plans

South Africa batting consultant Justin Sammons believes that his side can chase the target against India in the ongoing second Test, but they need to be prepared to grind it out against a relentless bowling attack.

“The message for the guys coming in would be to see how the morning plays out and we just have to be adaptive. We need to get through the first hour and play according to the situation.

“It's been an interesting wicket, not the easiest deck to bat on. It goes without saying, the task is not going to be easy," said Sammons during a virtual press conference.

"The Indian attack has been relentless. But we believe, we can chase it down. The way we batted this afternoon, it's a case of point there," he added.

Talking about Proteas skipper Dean Elgar, Sammons said: "He is a competitor. The thing he loves about the game is the competitiveness. The competitive nature of the Test cricket brings the best out of him.

“His role will be massively important. Having somebody there to bat for the rest of the innings would be the key. Just having someone with his character for the guys coming in to be, I think it's massively important. His leadership goes a long way in getting us over the line tomorrow," he added.