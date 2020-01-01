Cricket
Champagne, flowers, cake and ring: Hardik Pandya proposes to his girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on a boat - Watch

By
Dubai, Jan 1: India cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with his girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on Wednesday (January 1) and became the latest couple in the Indian cricket team.

The cricketer took to his Instagram handle to break the news of his engagement with the Serbian model-turned-actress. The cricketer shared a couple of images on his Instagram handle to break the news to the world and congratulatory messages on the social networking site.

India captain Virat Kohli led the cricketing fraternity to congratulate the couple and wished them all the luck for the new innings. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja also congratulated the Baroda all-rounder and his girlfriend.

Hardik Pandya gets engaged to Serbian model Natasha Stankovic in UAE

Natasha shared a couple of images as well as a video to reveal how the 26-year-old cricketer proposed to her and made the date 01-01-2020 a very special day in their life.

The cricketer took his girlfriend on a boat ride in the sea and proposed his lady love. There were champagne, flowers, a cake and a ring. The union was later completed by a kiss.

View this post on Instagram

Forever yes 🥰💍❤️ @hardikpandya93

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:42am PST

Elated with the surprise from his fellow teammate, India captain Virat Kohli congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise 😃🙏😇. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless."

The 26-year-old cricketer from Baroda took to his Instagram handle and posted an image with the Serbian model and actor and captioned it, "Starting the year with my firework."

Natasha - who was a contestant in popular celebrity TV dance show Nach Baliye 9 - has also appeared in several music videos and Bollywood dance numbers.

With this, the flamboyant India cricketer and the model have put an end to the rumours of their relationship which doing the rounds for quite some time.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 19:55 [IST]
