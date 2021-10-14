How many times Chennai Super Kings won IPL? Here's the complete list of their all IPL titles

The Super Kings finished the IPL 2021 league stage as the second-ranked side with 18 points from 14 matches. The Yellow Army won nine games and lost five in the league stage. The Chennai-based franchise became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. However, three successive defeats in their last league games, resulted in CSK finishing second.

CSK had hit a rock bottom last year when they finished seventh in the points table with six wins and eight losses from 14 games. It was the first instance in the history of the cash-rich league when the Yellow Army failed to make it to the playoffs stage.

The MS Dhoni-led side - which has been dubbed as the 'Dads Army' since IPL 2018 - had a point to prove in this edition of the domestic T20 tournament. The team started IPL 2021 with a disappointing 7-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals but came back strongly to win the next five games on the trot. CSK's winning streak proved the team's performance in the previous edition was a rare blip and the three-time champions were back on the winning track this year.

The Super Kings started their campaign on a dominant note in the UAE-leg of the tournament as well. The franchise won four consecutive games in the UAE to confirm their ticket to the playoffs. Just when it seemed impossible stopping the CSK juggernaut, team lost their last three league games on the trot. CSK's dip in momentum gave the naysayers the fodder to criticise the team and some even claimed that the franchise will lose it's first knockout game.

However, Dhoni and his band had other ideas as they went on defeating Delhi Capitals - a team that had won both the league games against CSK - by four wickets. Captain Dhoni hit the winning runs for CSK as he turned back the clock with his impeccable finishing skills in the death overs.

Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and his senior opening partner Faf du Plessis have been a reason for CSK's success this year. The bowlers have also contributed decently in their team's good show.

Chennai Super Kings have won three IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies (now defunct) under MS Dhoni's leadership. Coach Stephen Fleming's side is the only team to have won IPL and Champions League in the same year (2010).

Here is the list of CSK's titles:

1. 2010 - India Premier League

2. 2010 - Champions League T20

3. 2011 - Indian Premier League

4. 2014 - Champions League

5. 2018 - Indian Premier League