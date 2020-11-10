How many times Mumbai Indians won IPL? Here's the complete list of their all T20 titles

They finished the IPL 2020 league stage on top with 18 points from 14 matches and then defeated Delhi Capitals twice in the Qualifier 1 and the final to emerge worthy champions.

The IPL 2020 title win also was special for Mumbai Indians because they defended the crown they had won in IPL 2019, defeating Chennai Super Kings.

It underlined the fact that Mumbai are the best side in the IPL as in the last eight years they had won five titles, all under Rohit Sharma. And they have two Champions League, the now extinct tournament, to boot with, making the number of titles a staggering 7.

This will also underline that status of Rohit Sharma as the best captain in the IPL, even ahead of MS Dhoni who led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles and one Champions League title. This was also Rohit's sixth IPL title as he had won it with erstwhile Deccan Chargers in 2009.

Here is the list of MI's titles:

1. 2011 - Champions League

2. 2013 - Indian Premier League

3. 2013 - Champions League

4. 2015 - Indian Premier League

5. 2017 - Indian Premier League

6. 2019 - Indian Premier League

7. 2020 - Indian Premier League