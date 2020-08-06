I am not Covid 19 positive, clarifies West Indies batting legend Brian Lara

Rumours were making rounds on social media with many posts stating that the legendary West Indies batsman has been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, Lara clarified that he did get tested for the virus and the result came out negative.

He further asked people not to use the pandemic as a tool for spreading negativity.

"Hi everyone, I have read all the circulating rumours regarding me testing positive for the coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts. Not only is this information false, but it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of the COVID situation," Lara said in an Instagram post.

"While you haven't personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle. This virus isn't something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism. I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because as is noticeable COVID 19 is going nowhere in the near future," he added.

Over 7 lakh people across the world have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19.