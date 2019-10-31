India Vs Bangladesh: Very excited about Day-Night Test as I have played with pink-ball once, says Rohit Sharma

Interacting with media persons at a promotional event in New Delhi, the stylish Mumbai batsman cut the scribe short by retorting, "I am not ICC".

The 32-year-old Shakib, who is the top-ranked ODI all-rounder, was found guilty of not reporting approaches from an alleged Indian bookie, Deepak Aggarwal, on three occasions, one of them during the IPL in April 2018. Shakib has been banned for two years, one year of that being a suspended sentence.

On India captaincy

Rohit, who was announced the brand ambassador of global sports brand Trusox, said he enjoys the leadership role but is not bothered if he will be handed the reins of the Indian team for the white-ball formats permanently or not.

The 31-year-old has been named the acting captain of the Indian Twenty20 side for the upcoming series against Bangladesh in the absence of Virat Kohli. Kohli was given a break from the three-match series as part of workload management.

There was a debate recently that perhaps it's the time that India embrace the idea of split captaincy and Rohit should be asked to lead the side in the limited-overs formats.

The Mumbaikar, though, refused to be drawn into the debate, saying he is happy to fill in whenever the situation demands.

"These (captaincy) things are not in our hands. Whether you captain one or 100 matches, it is an honour," Rohit said at a promotional event.

"When we were growing up, it was all about playing for the country. I have captained the team and the experience has been good and I don't think about for how long I should be made captain. Whenever I get the chance to captain the team, I try and enjoy that," he said.

'Very excited about India's Day-Night Test'

Rohit gave a thumbs up to the idea of hosting a Pink ball Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens next month.

"I am very excited as it is the first time. I can't say about others, but I played one match in Duleep Trophy with pink ball and it was a good experience. The opportunity has come and will try to do well and win the game," Rohit, who recently made an impression as Test opener, said.

"I always try to do well and for me, the thought is to not stop. My job is to keep performing and I see it that way. Be it Bangladesh or West Indies after that or when we go to New Zealand," he said.

Asked to speak on the debate over constant debate on MS Dhoni's future Dhoni said, "We don't hear anything about these things. You guys make these things up."

