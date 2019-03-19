I can reach Virat Kohli's level, insists Jos Buttler

Many opine there is hardly any cricketer in the modern generation who could be called in the same breath as Kohli, as far as white ball cricket is concerned. But explosive England batsman Jos Buttler believes he can emulate the Indian Captain and reach the same level.

Buttler was quoted by dailymail.co.uk as saying, "I know I can go to another level."

"Why couldn't you just stay at peak level? Someone like Kohli scores a hundred every game, he doesn't settle for: "Ah, that was ok, I'll peak at some point." Just do it every day. That's the sort of mindset I've been wanting to hit," he added further.

Buttler is tipped to be England's biggest strength in the run-up to the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup for the exceptional form he's in the limited-overs format.

Buttler has slammed just seven centuries from 126 ODIs while Kohli has notched up 41 tons in 227 50-overs appearances.

However, Buttler has been in a phenomenal form since IPL 2018 in which the Englishman notched up 548 runs from 13 matches. His explosive opening performances in the second half of the IPL season ensured Royals qualify for the playoffs.

The team management would be expecting similar performances from him this season before he leaves his country to prepare for the World Cup. Meanwhile, his IPL franchise Royals have launched an academy in England and Buttler has lauded the move.

Buttler said, "I am delighted that Rajasthan Royals are launching an academy in the UK. There is so much talent here and the learnings that can be transferred from the IPL and Indian cricket, in general, are immense."

The franchise said it is also keen to create an exchange programme across India and UK wherein the children from the UK will receive an opportunity to come to Institute of Sport, Nagpur.