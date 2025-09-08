Cricket I Felt Disrespected at Punjab Kings: Chris Gayle Opens Up on Darkest IPL Phase By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 21:04 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

West Indies great Chris Gayle, one of the most entertaining and destructive batters in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has revealed that his final years in the tournament were among the toughest of his career.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on a podcast, Gayle admitted that his stint with Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) between 2018 and 2021 left him feeling sidelined, disrespected, and on the brink of depression.

"My IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. I was disrespected at Kings XI. I felt I wasn't treated properly as a senior who had done so much for the league and brought value. They treated me like a kid. For the first time in my life, I felt like getting into depression," Gayle recalled.

The "Universe Boss" was one of IPL's most celebrated stars, famous for his towering sixes and match-winning knocks. During his time with Punjab, he featured in 41 games, scoring 1,304 runs at an impressive average of 40.75 and a strike rate of nearly 150, including one century and ten half-centuries. But the personal experience, he revealed, was far from satisfying.

Gayle shared that a conversation with then-head coach Anil Kumble left him in tears. "I actually broke down talking to Anil because I was really hurt. I cried and told him I was disappointed with him and with the way the franchise was run," he said.

He also remembered then-skipper KL Rahul's attempt to persuade him to stay. "KL Rahul even called me saying, 'Chris, stay, you'll play the next game.' But I just said, 'I wish you all the best,' packed my bag, and walked out," Gayle said.

His decision came during the pandemic-hit 2021 season, when players spent long periods inside bio-secure bubbles. The mental strain, Gayle admitted, outweighed the financial rewards. "At that stage, money meant nothing. Your mental health is more important. I felt like I was destroying myself inside, and I just had to walk away."

Despite finishing his IPL career with 4,965 runs in 142 matches - including the record 175* - Gayle's chapter with Punjab Kings left scars. "That was the first time I ever felt depression. I was destroyed inside," he concluded.