Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I had nightmares thinking about Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah getting me out: Aaron Finch

By Pti

New Delhi, March 15: Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch has revealed he had nightmares during India's 2018 tour when pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were taking his wicket "for fun".

Opening the innings, the Australian captain struggled across all three formats during the India series, specially while trying to navigate Bhuvneshwar's inswinging deliveries.

"I'd wake up in a cold sweat, he's (Bhuvneshwar) got me out a lot with the ball moving back in," Finch said in Amazon's recently released docu-series titled 'The Test'.

The Indian seamer had scalped Finch's wicket four times, including during all three ODIs and one T20I, in the six-match limited overs series. Finch also said that he would wake up at night just thinking about facing Bumrah the next day.

"There were times that I'd wake up in the night thinking about getting out. Thinking I'm facing Bumrah again tomorrow, he's getting me out for fun," Finch said.

India enjoyed an unprecedented summer, winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1, their first-ever Test series win on the Australian soil. It was followed by a 2-1 victory in the ODIs, while the T20 series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bumrah was instrumental in India's historic Test victory. The right-arm pacer emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker in the four-match series, claiming 21 wickets.

The Test, which is an eight-part series, shows the Australian cricket team's journey of redemption from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal to a successful defence of the Ashes. The series also features behind-the-scenes footage of Australia's first-ever Test series loss to India on home soil and the World Cup semi final exit.

More JASPRIT BUMRAH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 21:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue