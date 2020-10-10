I have no answers: KXIP skipper KL Rahul after losing to KKR

IPL 2020: KXIP vs KKR Match 24, Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders notch up nerve-wracking 2-run win over Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul's splendid 74 off 58 went in vain as the Punjab team suffered a mini collapse to lose the match from a winning position against the Knights.

With the loss the Punjab team have registered their sixth loss of the season, with just one win from the seven matches played so far.

With the win knocking on their doors, the team was left speechless when they succumbed to the Knight Riders.

Punjab captain KL Rahul was left at a loss of words after the match. Speaking at the post match presentation ceremony Rahul said he had no answers and said they have to fight hard in the upcoming games.

"I have no answers. We just need to keep coming harder in the next seven games," said the losing captain.

Rahul further added that his bowlers did well. "We bowled really really well. This was a fresh strip so we didn't know what were good lines and lengths. And the bowlers adjusted really well."

Though he laid the foundation for a win along with opening partner Mayank Agarwal, the skipper said at the end not finishing the job was what mattered. "Don't think we were satisfied at any stage in the chase. You are satisfied only when you win the game. Towards the end, we kept losing wickets and couldn't get us over the line," signed off the Punjab captain.

With just one win, the Kings XI Punjab will have to win almost all their matches from hereon if they are to salvage their season. The KL Rahul-led side will next face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.