Cricket I Have Only One Dream Left...: Ignored For Asia Cup 2025, Mohammed Shami Looks To Fulfill Unfinished Business By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:21 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has set his sights firmly on one final, cherished goal-winning the ODI World Cup for India.

After being left out of the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, the 34-year-old speedster remains undeterred, promising to keep fighting for his place on the international stage.

In a candid conversation with News24, Shami revealed that the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup final continues to drive him. "I only have one dream left, that is to win the ODI World Cup. I want to be a part of that team and perform that win the ODI World Cup and bring it home. We were very close in 2023. We had a gut feeling, but we also had a fear that we were winning non-stop, and it was the knockout stage. There was some fear. But the enthusiasm and belief of the fans motivated us. This was a dream that could have been fulfilled, but maybe it was not in my luck," he admitted.

Shami's exclusion from India's plans in recent months has sparked speculation about his future, but the pacer insists he has no intention of walking away from the game anytime soon. "I will only retire on the day that I start feeling bored and unmotivated about the game," he stated firmly. "Till then, I will play domestic cricket or somewhere else every time I am not selected for internationals."

Known for his lethal seam movement and big-match temperament, Shami has been a key figure in India's pace attack over the past decade. His stellar performances in the 2023 World Cup, where he emerged as one of the tournament's leading wicket-takers, remain fresh in the memory of Indian fans.

As India prepares for another packed international calendar, Shami's determination stands as a reminder of the hunger that drives seasoned campaigners. Whether he can script a glorious final chapter in 2027 remains to be seen, but one thing is clear-Mohammed Shami isn't done yet.