I spotted a dinosaur: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma shares a funny video of India cricketer

Kohli has time and again admitted that this is the longest he's stayed at home with his actor wife as both of them have a very busy schedule normally.

The couple keeps sharing videos of their funny moments on their social media handles and gives a sneak peek to the fans about their life during the lockdown.

In the latest post, Kohli's wife Anushka shared a video in which the cricketer could be seen walking like a dinosaur. "I spotted... A Dinosaur on the loose," Anushka captioned the funny video.

The video is tickling the bone of the people on social media.

I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose 🦖🦖🦖🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/mrYkICDApw — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020

Earlier, Kohli was trolled by Anushka during a live chat with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri.

Chhetri asked Kohli about an incident when he flew to London to be with the actress on one of her shoots but fell asleep as soon as he reached the venue. Defending himself, when the Indian captain was explaining that he was jet-lagged due to a long journey, Anushka exclaimed 'liar' from behind the cameras, leaving her husband quite embarrassed while the footballer had a good laugh on the other side of the camera.

Pulling Virat's leg further, Chhetri brought up the incident when the cricketer left Anushka far behind during their cycling expedition on their recent trip to Bhutan.