I've always looked up to Warne: Kuldeep

Guwahati, October 9: Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been in the thick of news since making his debut for India in the Dharamsala Test against Australia - and for all the right reasons.

He has also taken the limited over formats by storm - a hat-trick against Australia being the prime example.

However, Kuldeep has not let the success go into his head and played down comparisons with the legendary Shane Warne.

If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

On the eve of the second T20 against Australia, Kuldeep said he has always looked up to Warne.

"I have followed Warne since my childhood. If I become 50 percent of what he has been then my life will be successful. His wrist-work, flight and deceit is important," Yadav said.

Earlier, Warne had given the young spinner a compliment saying Kuldeep can go onto become the best spinner in the world.

Will keep it in mind, thanks @ShaneWarne 🙌🏻 see you soon ! — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 1, 2017

Warne's Twitter post read: "If young Kuldeep remains patient when he's bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly."

My pleasure mate, keep up the great work & wear that Number 23 with pride young man !!! #patience #spintowin https://t.co/loruPZiKN6 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 2, 2017

Kuldeep too replied to the comment expressing his immense gratitude to the legendary Australian, who has taken more 700 Test wickets and 1,000 international wickets in an illustrious career that spanned over two decades.