"I was very clear with my game plan": Mehidy Hasan says after snatching victory against India

Chasing 187, they were 136 for 9 at one stage, but won the match by 1 wicket in the end. And the man who guided the Bangla Tigers home was Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Together with Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy added 51 runs and scripted a magnificent moment for the minnows.

Mehidy's calm display under immense pressure was laudable, and his penchant to embrace the difficult situation and ride through the robust Indian upsurge was quite new in Bangladesh cricket.

Mehidy remained unbeaten on 38, which had 4 fours and 2 sixes. For his heroics, he was adjudged Man of the Match. After the match, he talked in the press conference and asserted that he had belief in himself.

"I was very clear with my game plan. I knew exactly what I wanted to do. I think that helped out also."

"We have lost matches from a similar condition in the past but I think from now onwards we will be winning games from this kind of position," Mehidy said.

In the partnership, pacer Mustafizur Rahman also played a massive part. The no. 11 batter scored 10 valuable runs of his own and Mehidy says the Fizz encouraged him during the chase and told Mehidy that he will stay at the crease by hook or crook.

"Mustafizur always gave me the assurance that I don't have to worry about him and it gave me a self-belief that we can win this game. This assurance from Mustafizur was a huge boost, he was saying that he won't get out even if he is hit on his body," Mehidy added.

Mehidy, who plays as a bowling all-rounder, showed his batting prowess against an upbeat Indian side in front of his home crowd. This is definitely an encouraging sight for Bangladesh who has thrived in 50 overs cricket in the past few years.

The juggernaut stays in Dhaka as the second match is scheduled to play on Wednesday, December 7.