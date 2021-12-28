ICC Awards 2021: Ashwin, Root, Jamieson, Karunaratne nominated for ICC Test Player of the Year

England captain Joe Root, India off-spinner R Ashwin, Sri Lankan skipper and batsman Dimuth Karunaratne and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson are the four players found place in the list.

Here’s a detailed look at each of them.

1 Joe Root – England

1708 runs in 15 matches with 6 centuries

The year that was

The magnitude of Root's sublime form in the year 2021 can be summed up by one simple stat – he has become only the third player in history to aggregate over 1700 runs in Test cricket in a calendar year. Only Mohammad Yousuf and Sir Vivian Richards stand ahead of him.

Be it Asia or conditions back at home. Be it pace or spin. Root has conquered it all with some sublime knocks.

His knocks in Galle against Sri Lanka, against India in Chennai and against India again at Lord's are some of the finest witnessed in the modern era, and will be spoken of highly for a long, long time.

He hasn't been shabby with the ball as well, chipping in with a handy 14 wickets with one five-for in Ahmedabad.

2 R Ashwin – India

52 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 16.23. 337 runs at 28.08 with one century.

The year that was

One of India's greatest match-winners in the longest format, Ashwin again asserted his authority as one of the world's finest spinners in 2021. Apart from his wizardry with the ball, Ashwin also made invaluable contributions with the bat.

The year began on a high in the Sydney Test against Australia. Bowling a disciplined line and length with the ball, Ashwin then embarked on a patient 128-ball 29 not out and along with Hanuma Vihari, helping India to a memorable draw that kept the series level at 1-1.

He was in full flight in the home series against England, scalping 32 wickets in four matches at 14.72, while also contributing 189 runs with the stick. For his exploits, he was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Despite India emerging second best in the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, Ashwin still made a mark on the seam-friendly wicket in Southampton, picking up four wickets in the match.

The following series against England would be one filled with frustration for Ashwin as he sat out all four matches with the Indian team management favouring a pace-heavy attack.

The spinner would then brilliantly bounce back in the home series against New Zealand, winning another Player of the Series award. He picked up 14 wickets in two matches at 11.36 while also chipping in with a couple of handy knocks in the Kanpur Test.

3 Kyle Jamieson – New Zealand

27 wickets in 5 matches at 17.51. 105 runs at 17.50.

The year that was

Another brilliant addition to the New Zealand pace battery, 2021 was the year where Kyle Jamieson emerged as one of the most promising fast bowling prospects in world cricket.

In a seminal year for New Zealand where they emerged as the inaugural ICC World Test Championship winner, against India in the final, Jamieson was the X-factor of their pace attack, brilliantly supplanting and often surpassing the exploits of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner.

He was the star performer in Southampton, scalping seven wickets and contributing a handy 21 runs in the first innings, winning the Player of the Match award for his showing.

4 Dimuth Karunaratne – Sri Lanka

902 runs in 7 matches at 69.38 with 4 centuries

The year that was

The Sri Lankan Test skipper again led the charge for his side in the longest format. He showcased what a brilliant all-condition player he is and cemented his case for being the best opener in Test cricket right now.

A brilliant century in Johannesburg against South Africa, two centuries against Bangladesh in two matches in Pallekele, including a double ton, and a brilliant century against West Indies in Galle were some of the highlights from another stunning year for Karunaratne.

Sturdy at the top of the order, Karunaratne nullified various new-ball attacks throughout the year before unleashing the strokes once he had his eye in.

With Sri Lankan cricket in a period of transition, the skipper will again be tasked with being the beacon of their batting order as a new era is ushered in.

(Content: ICC)