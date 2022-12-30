ICC Awards 2022: ODI, T20 and Tests Player of the Year - Full List Of Nominees Revealed

2022 saw many memorable moments and performances across the global game, including the thrilling action which characterised the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, and the incredible drama of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The ICC Awards 2022 will comprise a total of 13 categories, with awards honouring individuals who shone in specific formats, and also across multiple formats in the overall categories - the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

The winners of the ICC Awards 2022 will be announced later in January 2023 following the voting process for the nine categories.

The voting will see ICC Voting Academy, a wider selection of global media representatives, submit their selections alongside global cricket fans, who will once again be encouraged to vote at icc-cricket.com for their winners.

Results of the ICC Voting Academy selections and the fans' vote will be combined to determine the winner in each of these nine categories.

Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh are the only two Indian men's team players to be nominated for the awards, while Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh Thakur are the women's team players shortlisted for the awards.

As it stands, ICC has revealed the nominees for six of the nine categories with the Test award, Men's Cricketer and Women's Cricketer of the year awards yet to be revealed.

Pakistan's Babar Azam, Zimbabwe's Sinkandar Raza and England's Sam Curran were also among the nominees for men's white ball format. Australia's Alyssa Healy and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail were among the women's nominees.

ICC will also select the winner of ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year, ICC Spirit of Cricket Award and ICC Umpire of the Year.

Here is the full list of nominees for ICC Awards 2022:

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Nominees 2022 Babar Azam (Pakistan) Adam Zampa (Australia) Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) Shai Hope (West Indies) ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Nominees 2022 Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) Amelia Kerr (New Zealand) Nat Sciver (England) Alyssa Healy (Australia) ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Nominees 2022 Suryakumar Yadav (India) Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) Sam Curran (England) Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Nominees 2022 Smriti Mandhana (India) Nida Dar (Pakistan) Sophie Devine (New Zealand) Tahlia McGrath (Australia) ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Nominees 2022 Marco Jansen (South Africa) Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) Finn Allen (New Zealand) Arshdeep Singh (India) ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Nominees 2022 Renuka Singh (India) Darcie Brown (Australia) Alice Capsey (England) Yastika Bhatia (India)

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Nominees 2022

Nominations to be announced on December 30

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Nominees 2022

Nominations to be announced on December 30

ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year Nominees 2022

Nominations to be announced on December 30