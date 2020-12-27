ICC Awards: Virat Kohli named captain of star-studded Test Team of the Decade; R Ashwin also in Playing XI

Former England captain Alastair Cook and Australia batsman David Warner have been picked as the openers in the Test team of the decade. The middle-order comprises New Zealand captain and batting mainstay Kane Williamson. Kohli is placed at number four while Australia's star batsman Steve Smith has been put at number five.

Former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara has been picked as the wicketkeeper of the dream team. While England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been placed at number seven. India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only other player from India to make it to the playing eleven. The pace battery comprising South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn, and the England pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Here's the ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (C), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

The ICC Awards of The Decade that recognise the best players across Cricket over the past 10 years, invited fans to vote for the first time by selecting the winners across categories including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards, which celebrate the best overall player from the men's and women's game over the past decade. Fans will provide 100% of the vote for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, from a list of the past winners since 2011. More than 1.5 million fans from across the globe participated casting 5.3 million votes.

The nominees for each of the categories have been determined by the Awards Nominations Committee according to on-field performances and overall achievements for at least five years during the period.