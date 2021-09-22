ICC charges Marlon Samuels for breaching anti-corruption code

Dubai, September 22: The International Cricket Council on Wednesday (September 22) charged former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels of breaching four counts of the anti-corruption code during a T10 league, including failure to disclose hospitality benefits that could bring disrepute to the sport.
The
game's
governing
body
charged
the
West
Indian
on
behalf
of
the
Emirates
Cricket
Board
(ECB),
the
organiser
of
the
T10
League
which
is
four
seasons
old.
"Samuels will be given a time period of 14 days to respond to the charges," an ICC release said.
The 40-year-old Samuels played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is in his international career, scoring 11,134 runs and taking 152 wickets. He retired from international cricket in November 2020.
According to the ICC, Samuels breached articles 2.4.2, 2.4.3, 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the Code.
The
three
articles
deal
with
failure
to
disclose
to
the
Anti-Corruption
Official,
receipt
of
any
gift,
payment,
hospitality
or
other
benefit
that
was
made
or
given
in
circumstances
that
"could
bring
the
participant
or
the
sport
of
cricket
into
disrepute",
non-cooperation
with
the
investigation,
and
obstructing
or
delaying
the
investigation
by
"concealing
information
that
may
have
been
relevant..."
The T10 league's latest edition was held in Abu Dhabi in January-February earlier this year. Samuels was a part of the event in 2019 when he turned up for Karnataka Tuskers, which was led by South African star Hashim Amla.
