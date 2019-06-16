Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India Vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed ignores Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice

By
Manchester, June 16: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are clashing with each other in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won a crucial toss in the marquee-clash and invited his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to bat first at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday (June 16).

Keeping the conditions at Manchester at mind it felt like the best decision from the Pakistan skipper as the conditions are overcast and they have quality seamers in their ranks who could exploit the conditions brilliantly.

CWC 2019: India Vs Pakistan | Special Site | Points Table

"We will bowl first. It has been raining in Old Trafford from the last three days so conditions are good for bowling," said Sarfaraz after winning the toss.

India captain Virat Kohli too said he would have also opted to chase had he won the toss.

"We would have bowled first to be honest. Wicket looks really nice though and we have two wrist spinners in our team. We will be in good stead if we bat well," Kohli said.

If everyone was of the opinion that the team winning the toss would invite the opposition team to bat first and reap the benefits of the seaming conditions and the possible spell of rain in the afternoon.

However, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had a different advice for the Men In Green. Imran Khan - who was Pakistan's world cup-winning captain in 1992 - in a series of tweets on Sunday wished the Pakistan Cricket Team all the best and gave some advices ahead of the biggest clash of the tournament.

Imran Khan suggested Sarfaraz to bat first after winning the toss, which the latter didn't pay attention as Pakistan opted to chase.

"In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat," tweeted Imran.

More INDIA VS PAKISTAN News

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
