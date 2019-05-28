Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: KL Rahul settles India's No. 4 debate with sublime knock in Bangladesh warm-up game

By
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: KL Rahul settles Indias No. 4 debate with sublime knock in Bangladesh warm-up game

Cardiff, May 28: KL Rahul seems to have put to rest the debate over who could be Team India's number four batsman in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Presenting his contention for the much-debated slot in the Indian batting line-up, the top-order batsman slammed a brilliant century against Bangladesh in the warm-up game against Bangladesh at Sofia Gardens in Cardiff.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule

The right-handed batsman from Karnataka, who is picked in the side as a back-up opener, constructed his innings well after walking into the middle in the 14th over. He slammed his ton off 94 deliveries.

ICC World Cup 2019: Team analysis: India

The stylish batsman, who was second highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, notched up his half-century off 45 deliveries. The talented batsman took his time to settle into the middle after openers Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Rohit Sharma 19.

The way Rahul welcomed Shakib-al-Hasan with a maximum over midwicket the moment opposition captain introduced the senior leg-spinner proved the cricketer had found his mojo by then.

Rahul initially played with caution and dealt in ones and twos till Virat Kohli was present into the middle. After Kohli was clean bowled by Mohammed Saifuddin for 47, Rahul took the initiative of scoring aggressively. He took 45 deliveries to get to his half-century.

With his performance in the warm-up game, Rahul looks to have cemented his position at No. 4 because Vijay Shankar - who was slated to be the No. 4 batsman - failed to make any impact against Bangladesh.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was dismissed for 2 as he knicked the slightly moving delivery from Rubel Hossain. Playing his first game in England after missing the first practice game, Shankar seemed struggling to acclimatise with the English conditions. Rahul provided MS Dhoni the time to settle down into the middle before the veteran cricketer could explode and notch up a half-century as well.

With his brilliant knock in Cardiff, Rahul seems to have convinced the team management that he could be the potential solution to the No. 4 debate that has been baffling them for quite some time.

"I think (KL) Rahul will be the certain No. 4 option when India plays South Africa in their opening game on June 5," said former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box.

He was dismissed for 108 (99 balls) as he was cleaned up by Sabbir Rahman in the 44th over while attempting a slog sweep but missed it completely. He walked off the field to a standing ovation. His inning was studded with 12 fours and four sixes.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dale Steyn to miss World Cup opener
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue