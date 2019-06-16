Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni becomes second most-capped ODI player for India

By
New Delhi, June 16: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni added yet another feather in his illustrious one-day international (ODI) career during their match against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Sunday (June 16).

Having made it to Team India's playing eleven for the mother of all games, MS Dhoni became the second most-capped ODI player for his team. The 37-year-old, who is playing his 341st ODI match in India colours, surpassed former India captain Rahul Dravid. He's now only behind cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar who has played record 463 ODIs.

Overall Dhoni has played 344 ODIs but he's played three one-dayers for Asia XI against Africa XI in 2007. Dravid played 340 ODIs for Men In Blue while two ODIs for ICC World XI and one game for Asia XI.

Kohli smashes Tendulkar's record as fastest man to 11,000 ODI runs

Most ODI games for India:

Sachin Tendulkar: 463 (for India)

MS Dhoni: 344* (341* for India, 3 for Asia XI)

Rahul Dravid: 344 (340 for India, 1 for Asia XI, 3 for ICC World XI)

Mohd Azharuddin: 334 (334 for India)

Sourav Ganguly: 311 (308 for India, 3 for Asia XI)

However, Dhoni didn't have a memorable outing with the bat in the game as he was dismissed cheaply for 1 in the marquee clash against Pakistan. Dhoni, who stepped into the middle to bat at number five, was caught behind by Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as he nicked a delivery from Mohammed Amir that was going away from him.

The wicketkeeper would be hoping for a better outing with the gloves. With 4 dismissals between 2011 and 2015, Dhoni holds the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper from either side in the World Cup. He will be keen to add a couple of more this time. Along with Kiran More (1992) and Kamran Akmal (2011), Dhoni also holds record of most number dismissals in a match.

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 20:02 [IST]
