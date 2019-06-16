Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli 'walks' out, fumes in dressing room as replays suggest he was not out

By
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli walks himself out, fumes in dressing room as replays suggest he was not out
Image: TV grab

Manchester, June 16: Indian captain Virat Kohli stunned everyone during the high-voltage World Cup match against Pakistan as he "walked" himself out but television replays suggested he was not out.

Batting on 77 in the 48th over of the Indian innings, Kohli tried to pull a bouncer off Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir and thought he got a faint edge, which carried to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistani players made a prolonged appeal but umpire Marais Erasmus was not convinced. Kohli, however, did not wait for a decision but walked off the field.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table

Replays suggested that the Ultraedge did not show any spike to indicate a nick and the star batsman, who also became the quickest player to score 11,000 ODI runs, had erred in his judgement.

Kohli appeared visibly frustrated when he checked the videos back in the dressing room.

India were then 314 for five when he was out and in the last two overs Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav failed to step on the accelerator, adding 22 runs from 14 balls to end the innings at 336 for five.

Earlier, Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant century - his second of the tournament - and pulverised his team to another big total. Rohit scored his 24th ODI hundred - 140 off 113 balls - while KL Rahul (57) played the perfect second fiddle in an opening partnership of 137 runs.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 22 - June 16 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 126/2 (25.0) vs IND 336/5
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 22:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue