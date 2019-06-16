ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli 'walks' out, fumes in dressing room as replays suggest he was not out

Batting on 77 in the 48th over of the Indian innings, Kohli tried to pull a bouncer off Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir and thought he got a faint edge, which carried to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistani players made a prolonged appeal but umpire Marais Erasmus was not convinced. Kohli, however, did not wait for a decision but walked off the field.

Replays suggested that the Ultraedge did not show any spike to indicate a nick and the star batsman, who also became the quickest player to score 11,000 ODI runs, had erred in his judgement.

Kohli appeared visibly frustrated when he checked the videos back in the dressing room.

India were then 314 for five when he was out and in the last two overs Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav failed to step on the accelerator, adding 22 runs from 14 balls to end the innings at 336 for five.

Earlier, Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant century - his second of the tournament - and pulverised his team to another big total. Rohit scored his 24th ODI hundred - 140 off 113 balls - while KL Rahul (57) played the perfect second fiddle in an opening partnership of 137 runs.