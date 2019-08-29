Cricket
ICC faces ire of Sachin Tendulkar's fans for calling Ben Stokes 'greatest cricketer of all time'

By
New Delhi, Aug 29: A tweet from International Cricket Council isn't going down well with the fans of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In the latest tweet, the ICC referred England all-rounder Ben Stokes as the 'greatest cricketer of all time'.

While quoting one of its tweets from the ICC World Cup 2019, in which Tendulkar and Stokes could be seen posing together, the ICC captioned it 'The greatest cricketer of all time along with Sachin Tendulkar' with a 'wink' smiley.

After Stokes delivered a match-winning performance a couple of days ago in the third Ashes Test match against Australia, the ICC shared the same tweet with a fresh caption, 'told you so'.

ICC's tweet sparked an outrage on the social media and fans criticised the global cricketing body for undermining the achievements of legendary India cricketer.

While they agreed that Stokes deserved all the appreciation for his superlative performances in the year 2019, they were averse to ICC's comparison with Tendulkar.

Stokes climbed to No.2 in the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders and broke into the top 15 on the batting charts after his heroics to help England win the Headingley Test. Stokes rose 13 places to No.13 on the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen, with a career-best 693 rating points. He rose by two places on the all-rounders' chart, with a career-best 411 rating points, only behind Jason Holder, after the latest update.

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
