ICC faces ire of Sachin Tendulkar's fans for calling Ben Stokes 'greatest cricketer of all time'

In the latest tweet, the ICC referred England all-rounder Ben Stokes as the 'greatest cricketer of all time'.

While quoting one of its tweets from the ICC World Cup 2019, in which Tendulkar and Stokes could be seen posing together, the ICC captioned it 'The greatest cricketer of all time along with Sachin Tendulkar' with a 'wink' smiley.

After Stokes delivered a match-winning performance a couple of days ago in the third Ashes Test match against Australia, the ICC shared the same tweet with a fresh caption, 'told you so'.

ICC's tweet sparked an outrage on the social media and fans criticised the global cricketing body for undermining the achievements of legendary India cricketer.

While they agreed that Stokes deserved all the appreciation for his superlative performances in the year 2019, they were averse to ICC's comparison with Tendulkar.

One has 15,921 Runs in tests 18426 ODIs, Averaging 54 and 45.



Other has 3479 in tests and 2628

in ODIs. averaging 35 and 40.



Shall I talk about centuries?? — Nick (@discoverlyours) August 27, 2019

I think Sachin deserves more respect than this.. In the late 90s he shouldered the Entire Indian cricket team on his Own..countless times.. The only difference.. There wasn't any Twitter during that time.. — Thoukir Ahamed, MBBS (@thoukirkool007) August 27, 2019

Dude are you like Crazy. Why Not Braithwaite is Greatest hitting 4 sixes in final over to win cup for WI.

Instead of giving Greatest tag, You can use one of the Greatest moments/ Players. And yes Just don't compare.

You will never know how much @sachin_rt has given to cricket. — Sachin Sharma (@sachin_300793) August 28, 2019

After this post Sachin showing his career Stats to ICC pic.twitter.com/oyg0R7NwuO — Garv (@imgarvmalik) August 27, 2019

This admin is tweeting without knowing who the GOD of CRICKET is.......By mocking Tendulkar you are mocking Cricket! Have some cricket facts and sense before you tweet. — Madhu Vishnu🇮🇳 (@TweeterBoy__) August 28, 2019

A couple of matches are not sufficient to prove someone greatest of all time. It takes whole of career to define someone's character. How long you sustain in your peak time will recognise you as a great cricketer and need to think of between greatest and the God. — Digvijay Singh (@dvjaysingh) August 27, 2019

Jaake dekh record mein @sachin_rt insaan hai ki bhagwaan. pic.twitter.com/EdiCT9hb5l — Govind Rawat (@iam_GovindRawat) August 28, 2019

Stokes climbed to No.2 in the ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders and broke into the top 15 on the batting charts after his heroics to help England win the Headingley Test. Stokes rose 13 places to No.13 on the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen, with a career-best 693 rating points. He rose by two places on the all-rounders' chart, with a career-best 411 rating points, only behind Jason Holder, after the latest update.