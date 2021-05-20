ICC hails Hall of Famer Anil Kumble, celebrates legendary India cricketer's achievements

The global cricket body recently launched the ICC Hall of Fame month on Instagram to celebrate the finest cricketers to have graced the sport.

The ICC posted, "We're launching the #ICCHallOfFame month to celebrate cricket's finest. First up, @blackcapsnz' Martin Crowe - an extraordinary batsman, and captain."

In the same list, the ICC hailed the stupendous career of the legendary India spinner.

The ICC in its post wrote, "Next on #ICCHallOfFame we have one of the greatest bowlers of all time, India spinner Anil Kumble. The third-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket."

In the post, the ICC also shared the career statistics of the former cricketer. Kumble played 132 Tests and picked up 619 wickets, including 35 five-wicket hauls. He also featured in 271 ODIs for India and claimed 337 wickets at an impressive average of 30.89.

Nicknamed as 'Jumbo', the Karnataka cricketer was the first Indian, and second overall after Jim Laker, to pick up 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match. Kumble achieved the feat against arch-rivals Pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi in 1999.

He is often hailed as India's biggest-ever match-winner in the sport for his contribution. He still is the third-highest leading wicket-taker in the longest format of the game after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and Australia's Shane Warne.

In a video posted by ICC on their website, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara praised Kumble and referred to him as 'An intense competitor'. The legendary batsman said, "Kumble has given me a few sleepless nights".

"He was not your orthodox leg-spinner. This big, tall gangly bowler running in and bowling with a very high arm action. It was not at all easy to get him away for runs," Sangakkara added.