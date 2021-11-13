ICC inducts Mahela Jayawardene, Shaun Pollock, Janette Brittin into Hall of Fame

These legends will be formally inducted by fellow ICC Hall of Famer, Sir Clive Lloyd at the much-anticipated final between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday (November 14) before the game gets underway at the Dubai International Stadium.

The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket's long and illustrious history.

So far 106 players have been inducted since its launch in 2009, with Brittin, Jayawardena and Pollock as the latest inductees celebrated.

The new inductees played in 284 Tests, 814 ODIs and 67 T20Is between them. Brittin was a mainstay of the England Test team for 19 years, helping to pave the way for women's cricket between 1979 and 1998.

Jayawardene retired as one of Sri Lanka's greatest ever players, a key member of the team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2014 and reached four other major ICC finals.

Whilst South Africa's Shaun Pollock was one of the finest bowling all-rounders the game has ever seen and was the first player to achieve the 3,000 run and 300 wicket doubles in both Test and ODI cricket.

Jayawardene commented: "I am thrilled to have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. It's a very special honour to follow in the footsteps of legends Sanga and Murali from Sri Lanka and so many other great cricketers of the past.

"I am very grateful for the recognition and would like to enjoy and share the moment with all those that have helped me on my journey, including my family, friends, coaches, team-mates and, most importantly, Sri Lanka cricket fans who passionately supported and inspired me during my career," he added.

Pollock said: "I would like to thank the ICC for this recognition of my career. It's an amazing honour to be included in the Hall of Fame alongside the very illustrious company that has already been inducted.

“It's a real cherry on the top or maybe even a bookend of what has been a thoroughly enjoyable cricketing experience and I'd like to thank my teammates who played such a massive part along the journey."