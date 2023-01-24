ICC Men's ODI Team Of The Year 2022: Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj two Indians in XI led by Babar Azam

After releasing the T20I Team of the Year on Monday (January 23), the ICC continued their awards week with the announcement of the ODI Team of the Year in both men's and women's categories.

The ICC has recognised 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all - be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year that included part of the ICC World Cricket Super League and many bilateral series.

Iyer and Siraj are part of the 11 that is led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has showed his prowess in the 50-over format, registering eight scores of 50 or more in nine matches in 2022.

The 28-year-old scored three hundreds in 2022 and finished the year with a total of 679 runs at a stunning average of 84.87.

Meanwhile, the Indian batter Iyer also enjoyed a great year in the ODIs, scoring 724 runs at an average of 55.69. He scored six fities and one hundred in 17 matches.

As for Siraj, the Indian pacer has shown his improvement in white-ball format, picking up 24 wickets in 15 matches. His wickets came at an economy of 4.62 and an average of 23.50, with best figures of 3/29.

Apart from India, the Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022 also includes two players from Australia, West Indies and New Zealand.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa and batter Travis Head are the two Australian players in the Men's ODI Team of the Year, while their Trans-Tasman neighbours, New Zealand is being respresented by wicketkeeper Tom Latham and pacer Trent Boult.

Batter Shai Hope and pacer Alzarri Joseph are the two players from West Indies in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022 that also includes Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, who is the only player to feature in both the T20I and ODI team of the year.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who showed his skill with both bat and ball last year in the 50-over format, completes the XI for the team of the year.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022

Player Country Role Babar Azam (captain) Pakistan Batter Travis Head Australia Batter Shai Hope West Indies Batter Shreyas Iyer India Batter Tom Latham New Zealand Wicketkeeper Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bangladesh All-rounder Alzarri Joseph West Indies Bowler Mohammed Siraj India Bowler Trent Boult New Zealand Bowler Adam Zampa Australia Bowler