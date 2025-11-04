Most ICC Tournament Wins: India Rise to Second After Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph

Cricket ICC punishes Haris Rauf Severely for Asia Cup Tantrums; Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah also Sanctioned

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has severely punished Pakistan's Haris Rauf following his antics against India during the Asia Cup 2025.

The Asia Cup 2025 witnessed a highly charged India vs Pakistan rivalry on and off the field, with several disciplinary sanctions imposed on players from both teams due to conduct and comments related to the ongoing political and military tensions between the two countries.

What Happened in IND vs PAK Matches in Asia Cup 2025?

During the group stage match on September 14, 2025, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets. After the win, India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces involved in recent cross-border military skirmishes. This led to heightened tensions as Pakistan lodged an official complaint to the ICC accusing Yadav of making political statements.

Tensions were also evident from India's refusal to engage in the traditional handshake with Pakistani players during toss and post-game rituals.

In the Super Four stage game on September 21, Pakistan's Haris Rauf responded to heckling from Indian fans with provocative gestures alluding to military conflict, while Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his fifty with a gunshot mimicry gesture.

The hostility escalated to verbal and physical confrontations during the games, with accusations flying about provocation and aggression from both sides.

The two teams later faced off again in the final, which also saw breaches of conduct. PCB supremo Mohsin Naqvi ran away with the trophy and India players had to celebrate without their Asia Cup crown, after they beat the Pakistanis thrice in three Sundays.

ICC announces Sanctions on Players

The ICC has taken action against several players after the Asia Cup fiasco. Haris Rauf has been badly punished, while Suryakumar Yadav has also been sanctioned for political remarks.

Suryakumar Yadav (India): Fined 30% of his match fee and given 2 demerit points for his "Pahalgam tribute" remarks after the group stage match. The ICC match referee Richie Richardson found him guilty of breaching the ICC code of conduct for political comments. India has appealed against this verdict. Yadav was also warned to avoid political statements for the remainder of the tournament.

Haris Rauf (Pakistan): Fined 30% of his match fee and given 2 demerit points for provocative gestures during the Super Four match. He received an additional 30% fine and 2 demerit points following the final match for further breaches. Additionally, Rauf faced suspension for two ODIs due to misconduct.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan): Received 1 demerit point for his gunshot celebration but was not fined.

Jasprit Bumrah (India): Received 1 demerit point for conduct issues during the tournament.

Arshdeep Singh (India): Found not guilty of any breaches.