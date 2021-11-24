ICC Rankings: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rise in T20I ratings

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan's upward movement is courtesy of his 90 runs in the three-match series against Bangladesh and he is on the fourth spot.

Rahul is only six rating points behind after scoring 80 in two matches against New Zealand, a series also won 3-0 by India.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has gained three slots to reach 10th position scoring 152 runs against India while Rohit Sharma is 13th, gaining two places after topping the series with 159 runs. Suryakumar Yadav has galloped 24 places to 59th position.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is another one to move up the batsmen's list, from 40th to 35th.

The rankings for bowlers sees Mitchell Santner gain 10 slots to reach 13th position with four wickets in the series against India and Bhuvneshwar Kumar up five to 19th with three scalps.

Deepak Chahar has moved up 19 slots to reach the 40th position.

Others to progress in the list include Mahedi Hasan (up six places to 12th) and Shoriful Islam (up three places to 40th) of Bangladesh, and the Pakistan pair of Shadab Khan (up two places to 14th) and Hasan Ali (up 16 places to 44th).

However, Rahul will not be playing the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

"See, it is a big blow. KL Rahul is not available for these two Test matches, he did really well in England. He was in good form and played really well.

“Obviously, we will miss him but we have guys who can fill that slot, guys who did well for us in the past. Not too worried about the opening slot," said Rahane during a virtual press conference.

"First of all, we will miss these three guys (Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma). But it is a good opportunity for all the youngsters to play, whoever gets an opportunity, they will look to play with freedom.

“This team is all about backing one another. Conditions here and conditions in South Africa will be different, first, we are thinking about this series," he added.