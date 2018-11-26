ICC Rankings: Kuldeep, Adam Zampa make big leap in T20I chart

1. Top gainers - Kuldeep, Zampa

Kuldeep jumped 20 places to claim the third position, while Zampa leapt 17 places to occupy the fifth spot. The two wrist-spinners have edged out fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah of India and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman out of the top-20 to increase the number of slow bowlers to 13 in the top-20 list.

2. Shikhar Dhawan moves up

In the batting table, India opener Shikhar Dhawan is the biggest mover, rising five places to a career-high 11th position. The left-hander scored 76 and 41, while the second match in Melbourne was washed-out.

3. Those who lost the plot

Bowlers inside the top-20 to lose ground include Imran Tahir in ninth (down by three places), Yuzvendra Chahal in 11th (down by seven places), Billy Stanlake in 14th (down by five places) and Andrew Tye in 18th (down by eight places).

4. The table toppers

Babar Azam of Pakistan is the number-one ranked batsman, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is the top-ranked bowler. Glenn Maxwell of Australia is the leading all-rounder.