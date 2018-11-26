Cricket

ICC Rankings: Kuldeep, Adam Zampa make big leap in T20I chart

By
Kuldeep Yadav jumps to third in the iCC Rankings for T20I bowlers (Image: ICC)
Kuldeep Yadav jumps to third in the iCC Rankings for T20I bowlers (Image: ICC)

Dubai, November 26: Kuldeep Yadav of India and Australia's Adam Zampa have vaulted into the top-five of the ICC Rankings for T20I Bowlers for the first time in their careers in the latest updates which were released on Monday (November 26). The latest player rankings include player performances in the one-off T20I between Australia and South Africa and the T20I series between Australia and India.

Kuldeep jumped 20 places to claim the third position, while Zampa leapt 17 places to occupy the fifth spot. The two wrist-spinners have edged out fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah of India and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman out of the top-20 to increase the number of slow bowlers to 13 in the top-20 list.

In the batting table, India opener Shikhar Dhawan is the biggest mover, rising five places to a career-high 11th position. The left-hander scored 76 and 41, while the second match in Melbourne was washed-out.

Bowlers inside the top-20 to lose ground include Imran Tahir in ninth (down by three places), Yuzvendra Chahal in 11th (down by seven places), Billy Stanlake in 14th (down by five places) and Andrew Tye in 18th (down by eight places).

Babar Azam of Pakistan is the number-one ranked batsman, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is the top-ranked bowler. Glenn Maxwell of Australia is the leading all-rounder.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 14:23 [IST]
