ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli slips to 5th in Test ratings, Joe Root moves to 3rd

Root, in his 100th Test, smashed a double century in the first innings against India and played a knock of 40 runs in the second essay. Kohli's 11 and 72 were not enough to maintain his fourth place in the standings as he dropped to the fifth spot.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne also slipped one place and dropped to fourth spot. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gained one place and secured sixth place while Cheteshwar Pujara lost one slot and moved to seventh place.

Henry Nicholls (8th), Ben Stokes (9th) and David Warner (10th) gained a place each in the latest rankings. Opener Dom Sibley is another England batsman to gain in the latest rankings update, his knocks of 87 and 16 helping him gain 11 places and reach 35th position, while their players also made the way up in the bowling rankings presently led by Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins.

James Anderson gained three places to finish at third place after taking five wickets against India in the first Test. Anderson is at his highest ranking since the start of the ICC World Test Championship while spinners Jack Leach and Dominic Bess are both at career-best rating points, moving up to 37th and 41st positions, respectively.

R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah have gained one place each and claimed seventh and eighth place respectively. For India, Rishabh Pant's knock of 91 in the first innings has helped him become the first full-time wicketkeeper from his country to reach 700 rating points as he retained 13th position among batsmen. Shubman Gill has progressed seven places to 40th position while all-rounder Washington Sundar is in 81st place after moving up two slots.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem too has gained two places to reach 85th position among bowlers. Kyle Mayers, whose scores of 40 and 210 not out helped script an epic win in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong, has entered the rankings in 70th position with 448 rating points, the best by a West Indian batsman on debut and the second-best ever on debut after RE Foster, who was on 449 rating points back in 1903 after scoring 287 on debut for England against Australia in Sydney.