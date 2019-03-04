ICC Rankings: Williamson closes in on Kohli

1. Williamson closes in on Kohli

Williamson's 200 not out, which earned him the Player of the Match award, has lifted him from 897 points to within seven points of India captain Virat Kohli, who is perched at the top of the ICC Test Player Rankings with 922 points. With two more Tests to go in the series, Williamson has a chance to regain the top spot, which he occupied briefly towards the end of 2015.

2. A Kiwis record

Williamson's rating points are the highest by any New Zealander in Test cricket with Richard Hadlee the only other player from his country to cross the 900-point mark with a best of 909 points in bowling.

3. Kiwis players gain

Openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval have also made good progress after their centuries in Hamilton. Latham's score of 161 has lifted him one place to a career-best 11th position and just three points shy of South Africa's Faf du Plessis, who is in 10th place with 702 points. Raval's maiden century, after seven fifties, has helped him gain five slots and reach 33rd position. Among their bowlers, the pair of Trent Boult (down two places to eighth) and Tim Southee (ninth) remain in the top 10 while Neil Wagner is also moving in the right direction, gaining three places and reaching 11th position after finishing with seven wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

4. Tamim Iqbal moves up

The left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal has gained 11 slots to reach 25th position after scores of 126 and 74, overtaking Shakib Al Hasan to become the top-ranked batsman from his country in this format. Mahmudullah has moved up 12 places to reach a career-best 40thafter scoring 22 and 146 while Soumya Sarkar's one and 149 in Hamilton have lifted him 25 places to 67th position.