Cricket ICC Mourns The Loss Of Beloved Umpire Dickie Bird At Age 92 The ICC expresses deep sorrow over the passing of Dickie Bird, a respected umpire and beloved figure in cricket. His legacy includes officiating in three World Cup finals and his dedication to the sport. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Harold "Dickie" Bird, a former England cricket umpire, who passed away at 92. Bird was renowned for his integrity and fairness in cricket, earning respect from players and fans worldwide.

Bird's career as an umpire began in 1970 with his first-class game debut. He officiated his first Test match three years later. Over his career, he stood in 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals. His final Test match was between India and England at Lord's in 1996, where he received a guard of honour from both teams and a standing ovation from the crowd.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah highlighted Bird's significant impact on cricket. "Dickie Bird was more than just an umpire; he was a symbol of integrity in the cricketing world," Mr. Shah stated. "With his unmistakable presence and unwavering fairness, he earned respect not just from players, but from fans globally who admired his passion for the game."

Bird's popularity extended beyond the field. His autobiography reportedly sold over a million copies, reflecting his widespread appeal. After retiring, he established the Dickie Bird Foundation to support under-18 sportspersons in need. In recognition of his contributions to cricket and society, he was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2012.

Mr. Shah further remarked on Bird's enduring legacy: "To have stood in three World Cup finals and so many iconic matches is a testament to the trust the cricketing community placed in him. But perhaps more than his remarkable career, it was his love for the sport and his enduring connection with people that truly set him apart."

Before becoming an umpire, Bird played as a batsman for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, participating in 93 first-class matches and scoring two centuries. His transition from player to umpire marked the beginning of a distinguished career that left an indelible mark on cricket history.

The ICC joins fans worldwide in mourning the loss of one of cricket's most cherished figures. Bird's contributions to the sport and his gentlemanly conduct will be fondly remembered by all who knew him or watched him officiate.