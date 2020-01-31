ICC suspend Canada U-19 bowler from bowling in international cricket

The 18-year-old was reported by the match officials during Canada's match against South Africa on January 22.

Video footage of Shamsudeen's bowling in the event was shared with the panel, which comprised of members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists, for review.

"The panel concluded that Shamsudeen employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with article 6.7 of the regulations, he is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket," the ICC said in a media release.