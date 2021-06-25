ICC T20 WC 2021 set to begin on October 17, Final on November 14; UAE-Oman to co-host the event: Report

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to host the T20 World Cup - which will see participation from 16 teams - in the UAE, just a few days after the conclusion of the second phase of the IPL 2021.

The IPL 2021 - which was postponed due to a breach in the bio-secure bubble midway - will now be held in the middle-east. The second phase of the domestic T20 league will begin on September 19 and the final will be held on October 15.

As per the ESPNCricinfo report, "While the BCCI is yet to write to the ICC officially about shifting the T20 World Cup to the UAE, it has already set the ball rolling in terms of planning for the tournament to be held in the middle east. As per the current plan, the first round of the T20 World Cup will be split across two groups and played in the UAE and Oman."

The tournament will begin with Round 1 which will include 12 matches. Eight teams, divided into two groups, will battle it out in Round 1. The top two from each group would qualify for the Super 12s.

From this lot of eight teams i.e Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea, only four will progress to the Super 12s, where they'll join the top eight ranked T20I teams for the main event.

In the Super 12s phase, there will be a total of 30 games and it is scheduled to begin on October 24. The Super 12s will comprise two groups of six teams each and the matches will be played at three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. This will be followed by three playoff games - the two semi-finals and the final. The top two teams from the two groups will clash in the semi-finals and the winners of the semis will battle it out for the title on November 14.

The reason why BCCI has reportedly decided to organise Round 1 in the UAE, as well as in Oman, will offer enough time to refresh the pitches across the main grounds in the UAE for the Super 12s.