ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023: India squad announced, Shikha Pandey makes a comeback

The showpiece ICC event will be played from February 10 to 26 in South Africa where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will once again look to lift the coveted trophy.

Shikha last played for India in October 2021 before being controversially dropped from the team. Her inclusion highlights the lack of depth in India's pace bowling department which was exposed during the recently concluded T20I series against Australia at home.

Pandey, the 33-year-old swing bowler, has featured in three Tests, 55 ODIs and 56 T20s. Smriti Mandhana will be Harmanpreet's deputy in the multi-nation tournament.

Top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues has managed to retain her place in the team despite low returns in India's 1-4 series loss to the Aussies.

Anjali Sarvani rewarded

Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani is also part of the team following her debut series against Australia. The other pace bowling options include Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar, whose inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

The Australia series exposed India's frailties in the bowling department and the team has a lot of work to do before the ICC event. The spinners in the team include all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya besides Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

India Squad for T20I tri-series in South Africa announced

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are already in South Africa with the U-19 team. India lost to Australia in the 2020 T20 World Cup final at the MCG. The BCCI also announced the squad for the tri-series that will take place before the World Cup.

The World Cup reserves -- Sneh Rana, S Meghana and Meghna Singh -- are part of the tri-series squad. The tri-series involving India, South Africa and West Indies begins on January 19.

Sushma Verma makes her comeback for tri-series

Sushma Verma, who last played for India in March 2021, has made a comeback for the tri-series. Uncapped all-rounder Amanjot Kaur is the lone fresh face in the squad. India will open their tri-series campaign against hosts, South Africa, on January 19 before facing West Indies on January 23. All teams play each other twice before the final on February 2.

India's WC Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

India's squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey.

(With PTI inputs)