ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Here's the full schedule, venues

Women's T20 WC -- Full Schedule

1. Women's group stages (February 21 - March 3)



Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1

Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2

Full Schedule

21 February, 2020: Australia v India, Spotless Stadium, Sydney

22 February, 2020: Windies v Qualifier 2, WACA, Perth; New Zealand v Sri Lanka, WACA, Perth

23 February, 2020: England v South Africa, WACA Perth

24 February, 2020: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Perth; India v Qualifier 1, WACA Perth

26 February, 2020: England v Qualifier 2, Manuka Oval, Canberra; Windies v Pakistan, Manuka Oval, Canberra

27 February, 2020: India v New Zealand, Junction Oval, Melbourne; Australia v Qualifier 1, Manuka Oval, Canberra

28 February, 2020: South Africa v Qualifier 2, Manuka Oval, Canberra; England v Pakistan, Manuka Oval, Canberra

29 February, 2020: India v Sri Lanka, Junction Oval, Melbourne; South Africa v Pakistan, Spotless Stadium, Sydney.

1 March, 2020: South Africa v Pakistan, Spotless Stadium, Sydney; England v Windies, Spotless Stadium, Sydney

2 March, 2020: Sri Lanka v Qualifier 1, Junction Oval, Melbourne; Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval, Melbourne

3 March, 2020: Pakistan v Qualifier 2, Spotless Stadium, Sydney; Windies v South Africa, Spotless Stadium, Sydney

5 March, 2020: Semifinal 1, SCG, Sydney; Semifinal 2, SCG, Sydney

8 March, 2020: Final, MCG, Melbourne.

ICC T20 WC -- Men's Full schedule

Men's qualifiers: October 18 - 23

Group stages (October 24 - November 8)

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers

Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers

First round:

18 October, 2020: Sri Lanka v Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong; Qualifier A2 v Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

19 October, 2020: Bangladesh v Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania; Qualifier B2 v Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

20 October, 2020: Qualifier A3 v Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong; Sri Lanka v Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

21 October, 2020: Qualifier B3 v Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania; Bangladesh v Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

22 October, 2020: Qualifier A2 v Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong; Sri Lanka v Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

23 October, 2020: Qualifier B2 v Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania; Bangladesh v Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

Super 12:

24 October, 2020: Australia v Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; India v South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth

25 October, 2020: A1 v B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart; New Zealand v Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

26 October, 2020: Afghanistan v A2, Perth Stadium, Perth; England v B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

27 October, 2020: New Zealand v B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

28 October, 2020: Afghanistan v B1, Perth Stadium, Perth; Australia v Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth

29 October, 2020: Pakistan v A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney;Indiav A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (7.00pm)

30 October, 2020: England v South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; Windies v B2, Perth Stadium, Perth

31 October, 2020: Pakistan v New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane Australia v A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

1 November, 2020: South Africa v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; India v England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

2 November, 2020: A2 v B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; New Zealand v A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

3 November, 2020: Pakistan v Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; Australia v B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

4 November, 2020: England v Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

5 November, 2020: South Africa v A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide;Indiav B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

6 November, 2020: Pakistan v B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne; Australia v New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

7 November, 2020: England v A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; Windies v A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

8 November, 2020: South Africa v B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney; India v Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Semifinals

11 November, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

12 November, 2020 - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Final

15 November, 2020 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

3. ICC Chief Executive David Richardson

"Whenever we host an event in Australia we know we can guarantee the one billion cricket fans around the world a great show. The world's best players. Outstanding venues. Noisy, passionate, knowledgeable fans. Exciting cricket. This is the perfect combination for a T20 World Cup and in 2020 we go one step further with two T20 World Cups in one year. To hold two T20 World Cup finals at the world's largest cricket stadium in front of 92,000 people with hundreds of millions more watching around the world is a particularly exciting prospect as we look to grow the fans around the world and make 2020 the year of cricket."

4. Why India and Pak are in different groups

The top eight-ranked teams based on MRF Tyres ICC World T20I Team Rankings as at 31 December, 2018 have automatically qualified. Pakistan (2009 champions) and India (inaugural champions in 2007) enter the event as the teams ranked one and two in the world respectively, based on ICC T20I Team Rankings at 31 December 2018, and will therefore be in different Groups for the Super 12 stage.