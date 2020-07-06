ICC T20 World Cup 2020 likely to be cancelled; IPL 2020 to go ahead?

The announcement, as per a report in the Daily Telegraph in Australia, could be made this week. The BCCI too could be closely watching the unfolding event as the Indian governing body is actively looking for a window for the IPL 2020, currently postponed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus.

The report said Australia are keen to host the T20 World Cup in October 2021 but that looks a rather distant dream with India are scheduled to host the big bash next year. Consequently, Australia might have to wait for another two years to host the event in the next cycle.

But Cricket Australia is actively considering the idea of travelling to England for a bilateral ODI series in September. England are at present hosting West Indies and followed by Pakistan for Test and limited-over series in bio-secure bubble.

There has also been news that IPL 2020 will be shifted out of India because the Covid 19 has not shown any tendency of flattening till now. Sri Lanka and UAE are the front-runners to host the tournament if it is eventually shifted out of India.

In fact, if the IPL 2020 happens in the window of the ICC T20 World Cup, the contracted foreign players can visit to the hosting country without having to undergo mandatory quarantine twice as they can travel straight out of England to the IPL venue.

However, reports have also been emerged that Asia Cup could be held in October-November and Sri Lanka could be the host as original host Pakistan cannot hold the event at the moment, partly also because of the existing political tension with India.

In short, this is going to be a crucial week for top-flight cricket.