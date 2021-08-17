ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Complete Fixtures of All Matches, Dates, Time Table and Venues

The tournament will commence with qualifiers where eight teams will lock horns in round one and the top two teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 12 stage, starting October 23.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Schedule 2021

Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24. India and Pakistan have been put in Group 2. All India matches in the Super12 stage will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).

Here's all you need to know about the fixtures of the marquee event:

Round 1

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea at 3:30 PM IST on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 7:30 PM.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

Round 2

The second round of the tournament - the Super12 stage - will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

Group 2 will commence with a heavyweight clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on 24 October at 7:30 PM IST. Pakistan then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on 26 October, in a tough start for the 2009 champions. Afghanistan begin their campaign on 25 October at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.

The group will conclude on 8 November, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

SUPER12 Stage Fixtures

Group 1

October 23: Australia vs SA @ 3:30 PM IST at Abu Dhabi

October 23: England vs WI @ 7:30 PM IST at Dubai

October 24: A1 vs B2 @ 3:30 PM IST at Sharjah

October 26: SA vs WI @ 3:30 PM IST at Dubai

October 27: England vs B2 @ 3:30 PM IST at Abu Dhabi

October 28: Australia vs A1 @ 3:30 PM IST at Sharjah

October 30: SA vs A1 @ 3:30 PM IST at Sharjah

October 30: England vs Australia @ 7:30 PM at Dubai

November 1: England vs A1 @ 7:30 PM at Sharjah

November 2: SA vs B2 @ 3:30 PM at Abu Dhabi

November 4: Australia vs B2 @3:30 PM at Dubai

November 4: WI vs AI @ 7:30 PM at Abu Dhabi

November 6: WI vs Australia @ 3:30 PM at Abu Dhabi

November 6: England vs SA @ 7:30 PM at Sharjah

Group 2:

October 24: India vs Pakistan @ 7:30 PM at Dubai

October 25: Afghanistan vs B1 @ 7:30 PM at Sharjah

October 26: Pakistan vs NZ @ 7:30 PM at Sharjah

October 27: B1 vs A2 @ 7:30 PM at Abu Dhabi

October 29: Afghanistan vs Pakistan @ 7:30 PM at Dubai

October 31: Afghanistan vs A2 @ 3:30 PM at Abu Dhabi

October 31: India vs NZ @ 7:30 PM at Dubai

November 2: Pakistan vs A2 @ 7:30 PM at Abu Dhabi

November 3: NZ vs B1 @ 3:30 PM at Dubai

November 3: India vs Afghanistan @ 7:30 PM at Abu Dhabi

November 5: NZ vs A2 @ 3:30 PM at Sharjah

November 5: India vs B1 @ 7:30 PM at Abu Dhabi

November 7: NZ vs Afghanistan @ 3:30 PM at Abu Dhabi

November 7: Pakistan vs B1 @ 7:30 PM at Sharjah

November 8: India vs A2 @ 7:30 PM at Dubai

Semi-finals

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 7:30 PM (IST).

The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November.

Both semi-finals have reserve days.

The FINAL

The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai at 7:30 PM (IST) on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

Note: The schedule information have been sourced from ICC's official website.