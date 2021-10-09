ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Malik replaces injured Maqsood

On Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named Malik as Maqsood's replacement after he was ruled out of the showpiece event due to a lower back injury.

As reported in ANI, on Thursday Maqsood had undergone MRI scans for the lower back after picking up an injury during the match against Northern on October 6 and then went on to miss the October 7 match against Central Punjab.

"Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he'll fully recover to be available for future assignments," chief selector Muhammad Wasim said in a statement.

"In his place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib's experience will be handy for the entire squad," Wasim added.

Malik had captained the inugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and was a part of the side that lifted the trophy in 2009. Pakistan is set to play two warm-up games, the first one against West Indies on October 18th and the second game against South Africa on October 20th.

Pakistan is set to begin their campaign on October 24, when they take on India in a Group 2 fixture at the Dubai International Stadium.

