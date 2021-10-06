ICC T20 World Cup: Trott as batting lead is good addition, says Scotland all-rounder Berrington

"Yeah, it's been a good addition to our squad really. He (Trott) brings huge amount of experience with him and obviously was a world-class batsman," Berrington said at a virtual interaction, facilitated by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"So, it is great to have him here (with the team) and tap into some of his knowledge and some of the experiences that he's had in these conditions as well."

The 40-year-old Cape Town-born Trott played 52 Tests for England from which he scored 3,835 runs. He also played 68 ODIs and seven T20Is for England. Berrington said he looked up-to South African dashing batsman AB de Villiers as his role model.

"The likes of Ab De Villiers, (I) watched his batting a lot. He has obviously been a number uno player in all forms of the game, so I enjoy watching him," said the right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer.

The 34-year-old, who has played 84 ODIs and 64 T20Is, also said that Scotland has got its own way of doing things.

"We have got (our) own way of doing things. We have some success from it. Yes, obviously we are always looking to take positive options, whether it is with bat, ball or in the field. For us it is sticking to what we do best as individually and as a team," he signed off.

The ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup will be played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17. Scotland take on Bangladesh on the opening day at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat.