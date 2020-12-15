ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson slips to third spot in batsmen's list; Steve Smith & Pat Cummins lead chart

The rankings have been released after the conclusion of the second Test between New Zealand and West Indies, which Williamson missed to be with his pregnant wife Sarah Raheem. New Zealand defeated West Indies by an innings and 12 runs and claimed the series 2-0.

Virat Kohli is now 9 points ahead of Kane Williamson, who is having 877 rating points. Australia batsman Steve Smith continues to sit undeterred at the top with 911 points.

Further, India vice-captain jumped a spot to get back in the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Mayank Agarwal (12) and Rohit Sharma (16) are the other two Indians in the top 20.

In the bowling department, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a spot to climb at the eighth position. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also returned to the top 10 with 756 rating points. England fast bowler Stuart Broad has pipped New Zealand's Neil Wagner for the second position.

Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins continues to be the top-ranked bowler. Ashwin is the only spinner in the top 10 list of bowlers. England's Ben Stokes continues to be the top-ranked all-rounder ahead of West Indies captain Jason Holder and India's Ravindra Jadeja.