ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant at joint-sixth; Devon Conway earns record rating points

The Indian captain has 814 rating points to his name, while Pant and Rohit have 747 rating points each, which is their career-best rating in the red-ball format. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson continues to top of the list with 895 rating points but his teammate Devon Conway made a massive jump after his stupendous performance in his debut Test.

Conway - who opened the innings for New Zealand in the first Test against England at Lord's - has entered the Test Player Rankings in 77th position with a record 447 rating points. It is the highest for a New Zealand batsman on debut and the third-highest ever on debut.

The 29-year-old left-hander, who scored 200 and 23 in the drawn first Test, entered the list at two points less than RE Foster of England and one less than Kyle Mayers of the West Indies.

Foster had slammed 287 on debut against Australia in Sydney in 1903 for the record of 449 rating points while Mayers had scored 40 and 210 not out in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong in February this year to log 448 points.

Conway, who is currently ranked fourth in T20Is and 121st in ODIs, has bettered the New Zealand mark of 440 rating points on Test debut by Lou Vincent against Australia at Perth in 2001.

New Zealand quick Tim Southee is another one to make it big in the latest update to the men's weekly rankings. His second six-wicket haul at Lord's pushed the right-arm-pacer to a career-best third position while achieving the third-best rating points by a New Zealand bowler. He has gone up to 838 points, with only Richard Hadlee (909) and Neil Wagner (859) having achieved higher bowling points.

Among the England players, opener Rory Burns has moved up 21 places to 22nd position after his century in the first innings while Ollie Pope (up seven places to 52nd) and Dom Sibley (up 17 places to 55th) have also advanced among batsmen.

Mark Wood, who finished with four wickets in the match against New Zealand, has progressed from 48th to 42nd position and captain Joe Root is up to 82nd among bowlers. Debutant Ollie Robinson has entered the batting list in 91st position and the bowling list in 69th place.