Year in review: Virat Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith in ICC Test Rankings with his last Test match of 2020

The 31-year-old batting maestro failed to score even a single century in the year in the last 12 years. Kohli has managed scores of 2, 19, 3, 14, 74 and 4 in his last six innings of 3 Test matches in 2020 against New Zealand and Australia respectively.

Despite India's capitulation in the series opener Down Under, the Delhi cricketer gained two points for his first innings of 74 against a quality Australian bowling attack, whereas Smith's 1 & 1* lost him 10 points in the table.

Virat Kohli in 2020: For first time in 12 years, India skipper ends year without century

Marnus Labuschagne's innings of 47 & 6 in the low-scoring match have pushed him to a career-best 839 points. Whereas, Captain Tim Paine's player-of-the-match innings of 73 not out has lifted him with a career-best of 33rd place with 592 points. His previous best was 45th in December of 2018. Further down, Joe Burns unbeaten 51 saw him move into 48th place, the first time he has been in the top 50 since 2016.

Kohli lost for words after India suffer historic batting collapse against Australia

With the ball, Aussie pacer Pat Cummins took seven wickets in the Day-Night Test - which concluded in two and a half days - to gain six points and move from 904 to 910, which is a comfortable lead over Stuart Broad in second place.

India vs Australia 1st Test | Anatomy of Indian defeat after Virat Kohli's bunch crashed for 36

Cummins pace bowling partner, Josh Hazelwood's astonishing figures of 5/8 in India's second innings helped him gain four spots and move back into the top five with 805 points, the first time since March 2018. With four wickets in Australia's first innings, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has overtaken Jasprit Bumrah as India's top-ranked bowler, currently in the ninth place.

India lost the match by 8 wickets after the Indian batting-order witnessed a shocking collapse in the second innings.