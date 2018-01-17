ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Aditya Thakare to replace Ishan Porel

Bengaluru, January 17: Aditya Thakare has been requested as cover for injured Ishan Porel in the Indian squad, currently playing in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Medium-pacer Ishan Porel suffered a bruised heel in his left foot during India's first group game of the ICC Under-19 World Cup against Australia.

He has a soft tissue injury and the BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.

The Indian team management in New Zealand has asked for Thakare as cover and the Vidarbha pace bowler will join the team before the quarter-final on January 26.