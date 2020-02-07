Cricket
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Bangladesh set up India final after beating New Zealand

By
Bangladesh
Like India, Bangladesh too are unbeaten in the tournament. Image: CWC Twitter

Bengaluru, February 7: Bangladesh entered their maiden ICC Under-19 World Cup final with a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand at Potchefstroom, South Africa, setting up the title clash with record four-time champions India.

Mahmudul Hason Joy rose to the occasion with a 100 off 127 balls, helping Bangladesh overcome the 212-run target in 44.1 overs.

After losing the openers cheaply in the chase, Joy paired up with Towhid Hridoy (40) first before teaming up with Shahadat Hussain (40 not out) to share a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and fashion a resounding win.

1
9939-nonopta-20661

New Zealand had recovered to make 211 for eight from 74 for four, courtesy an unbeaten 75 offf 83 balls from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs.

The final between defending champions India and Bangladesh will be played at the same venue on Sunday (February 9).

India had thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semifinal.

India in final

Like India, Bangladesh too are unbeaten in the tournament.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said his team will have to play its best cricket to upstage India.

"We'll play it as a normal game. We can''t take the pressure of thinking that this is our first final. India is a very good side, and we've to play our ''A'' game. We've to do the best in all three departments. Bangladeshi cricket fans are crazy, and I hope we'll continue to get the same support that we''ve been getting," said Ali at the post-match presentation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 9:38 [IST]
